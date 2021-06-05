ECCF Civilian Task Force to hold public meeting June 12

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility Civilian Task Force will host a virtual public meeting on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to noon to discuss women’s health programs and the grievance procedure at the Essex County Correctional Facility. The meeting can be livestreamed at facebook.com/essexcountyciviliantaskforce. At a later time, the video will be posted to YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5dUT5wIwyHspxjJL256Dw/featured.

Written remarks about women’s health programs and the grievance procedure, as well as any topics discussed by the task force at previous meetings, may be submitted by email at ailTaskForce@admin.essexcountynj.org. Questions may also be submitted by email and may be addressed during the hearing. All submissions may be shared with the county and Essex County Correctional Facility administrators; please mark the statements as “confidential” if you wish them to remain private to the task force.

“We want to make sure that everyone housed in the Essex County Correctional Facility has access to first-class health care and is treated fairly and justly. We appreciate members of the public sharing their experiences and the county and jail administrators for their cooperation,” Task Force Chairperson and former Gov. Jim McGreevey said.

This is the fifth public meeting scheduled by the civilian task force. The previous four meetings focused on the medical services and mental health services provided at the ECCF and the experiences shared by former residents of the facility, their family members or representatives.

For more information about the task force, visit www.essexcountynj.org/corrections/ and click on the link for the “Civilian Task Force.”