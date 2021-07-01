Essex County announces Butterfly Tent Safari for July

ROSELAND, NJ — The Butterfly Tent Safari, an interactive display at the Essex County Environmental Center, allows visitors to observe hundreds of butterflies while walking through a tent. The usual program has been modified to promote social distancing, appointments are required and visitors must wear face coverings.

The safari will be open from Saturday, July 17, to Saturday, July 31, at 621B Eagle Rock Ave. in Roseland. The safari is open Mondays to Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“The Butterfly Tent Safari at the Essex County Environmental Center is an interactive display of live native butterflies for families to observe and enjoy. Spend your time in the tent feeding the butterflies or simply marveling at their beauty and delicate nature. Listen to a story, make butterfly crafts, or just take some time to witness the magnificence of nature at our Environmental Center,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.

In addition to the public viewing times, the environmental center is offering butterfly-themed family programs that include access to the butterfly tent on Saturdays. Pre-registration is required and admission is charged. Participation in these programs also includes time in the butterfly tent. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 17, at 10:30 p.m. Appropriate for children ages 3 to 5 years. “The Very Hungry Monarch Caterpillar” will take participants on a butterfly parade around the trails and learn about a day in the life of a monarch butterfly.

Saturday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m. Appropriate for children ages 5 and older. “Buzz into Action with Insect Education” is a family-fun and hands-on presentation about bugs and butterflies.

Saturday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. Appropriate for adults and children ages 8 years and older. “Butterfly Gardening” is a hands-on workshop in which participants will learn about native host and nectar plants and how they support New Jersey butterflies.

For information about the Butterfly Tent Safari, call 973-228-8776.