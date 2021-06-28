Jewish Family Service launches free support workshops for parents and caregivers

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Join Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ for free support workshops for parents and caregivers this summer, led by licensed clinical social worker Jodi Fox, a clinician at Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ. Fox will present information on ways to support a child’s mental and emotional health, and lead a discussion with participants. Topics will include managing anxiety and depression, examining expectations, reestablishing routines, and the impact of technology on children.

The workshop “Readjusting to ‘Normal’” will meet July 14, and Aug. 4 and 25, from 7 to 8 p.m. Participants may join one, two or all three sessions.

For more information and to register, contact jfsgroups@jfsmetrowest.org. This program is funded by the Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey.