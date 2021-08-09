35-year-old man shot to death in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the fatal shooting of Prince Sweeney, 35, of East Orange, according to an Aug. 9 press release from the ECPO.

A little after midnight on Aug. 9, East Orange patrol units were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Munn Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 12:27 a.m.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.