JLOSH extends deadline community grants applications

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — In October, the Junior League of the Oranges and Short Hills invited local nonprofit organizations to apply for a community grant for 2017-2018. The application deadline has been extended to Friday, Jan. 26. JLOSH is offering grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000; grant recipients will be announced in the spring.

The grants will be awarded to qualifying organizations whose programs further JLOSH’s new Fill the Need Initiative. This initiative focuses on addressing the basic needs of low-income children in the organization’s joint service area through community work dedicated to closing the gap on food insecurity, school supply gaps, essential clothing and basic hygiene needs of school-aged children living in poverty. Grants will be awarded only to Fill the Need Initiative programs that target the communities in JLOSH’s service area, which includes East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, Orange, Short Hills, South Orange, Springfield and West Orange.

Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for a JLOSH community grant should visit the league’s website, www.JLOSH.org, and click on the “Community Impact” tab. The grant application must be completed no later than Friday, Jan. 26, at 5:00 p.m. Questions regarding the grant application or selection process should be directed to JLOSH Grant Evaluation Committee Chairwoman Mukta Bhatia at 973-379-9655, 551-580-1182 or jloshgrants@gmail.com.