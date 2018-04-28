Criminal justice reform town hall

ORANGE, NJ — The Essex Vicinage Advisory Committee on Minority Concerns presents a criminal justice reform town hall on Saturday, May 5, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Saint Matthew AME Church, 336 Oakwood Ave. in Orange. Topics include no cash bail, speedy trial rights and juvenile reform initiatives; there will be representatives from the Essex Courts, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office and Youth Leaders.

For more information, contact Colin Porther at ESXRSVP.mailbox@njcourts.gov.

