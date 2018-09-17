Essex County NJ Republican Women celebrates 1-year anniversary

ROSELAND, NJ — Essex County NJ Republican Women will celebrate the group’s one-year anniversary with “Candidates, Taxes, Dinner, New Friends & New Ideas” on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Jim Johnston’s Steakhouse, 58 Eisenhower Parkway in Roseland.

According to the group, Essex County residents who tend to be conservative and value the U.S. Constitution now have a home base to make new, like-minded friends, hear informative speakers, and organize for success in politics, governance, family life and community. This group is geared toward female conservative and/or Republican voters in Essex County.

This event is open to everyone with a modest cover charge; to RSVP, visit https://ecnjrw.wordpress.com/. For more information, email ECNJRW@gmail.com or visit the group’s website.