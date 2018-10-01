JLOSH harvests 4,500 pounds of produce for local food pantries

MILLBURN, NJ — Junior League of the Oranges and Short Hills members, along with members of the YMCA, United Way and other New Jersey-based groups, joined together at America’s Grow-a-Row Pittstown Farm to harvest tomatoes, zucchini and cucumbers. Together they harvested 4,500 pounds in one morning. This yields approximately 18,000 servings and will directly reach the plates of those struggling with food insecurity in this area.

“JLOSH was thrilled to work with America’s Grow-a-Row again this year. Being on the farm is such a meaningful and interactive way to help serve the community,” JLOSH President Kate Farley said. “It was a special morning, as our members harvested directly for some of the other volunteer families we were working with in the fields. JLOSH made a direct impact and thanks America’s Grow-a-Row for this experience.”

“It was amazing to see folks from all different walks of life, corporate groups, community groups and families come out to harvest. Even more exciting was that we got to work side-by-side with the individuals who receive our produce on their giveback day. All in all, it was an amazing morning in the fields,” said Julie Rusin, America’s Grow-a-Row director of programming.

Through its Community Service Events, JLOSH partnered with America’s Grow-a-Row to support the league’s “Fill the Need” initiative. The initiative focuses on filling basic needs for school-aged children living in poverty in its service area. Its service work is dedicated to closing the gap in food insecurity, essential clothing needs, school supply gaps and basic hygiene needs.