JLOSH now accepting applications for community grants

MILLBURN, NJ — The Junior League of the Oranges and Short Hills invites local nonprofit organizations to apply for a community grant for 2018-2019. The group offers grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000; grant recipients will be announced in spring 2019.

The grants will be awarded to qualifying organizations whose programs further JLOSH’s new “Fill the Need Initiative,” which focuses on addressing the basic needs of low-income children through community work dedicated to closing the gap on food insecurity, school supply gaps, essential clothing and basic hygiene needs of school-aged children living in poverty. Grants will be awarded only to “Fill the Need Initiative” programs that target the communities in JLOSH’s service area, which includes East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, Orange, Short Hills, South Orange, Springfield and West Orange.

Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for a JLOSH community grant are invited to visit the league’s website, www.JLOSH.org, to be directed to the online application starting Oct. 15. The grant application must be completed no later than Friday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m. Questions regarding the grant application or selection process should be directed to Amy Straub, JLOSH Grant Evaluation Committee chairwoman, at 973-379-9655 or by email at jloshgrants@gmail.com.