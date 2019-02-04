Learn about ‘Great African Civilizations’ this month with NAACP

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — This month, at five local libraries, the Oranges and Maplewood Unit of the NAACP will offer video presentations that accent “Great African Civilizations.” The significant contributions of ancient African civilizations are too often overlooked or attributed to other cultures. These video presentations will provide insight into the creative, innovative, exceptional genius of African civilizations, long before Europeans invaded the African continent. Some highlights of this presentation will be looks at some of the world’s first calendars and writings, crafts, scholarship, exploration and more.

Attend this free event on Saturday, Feb. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at South Orange Public Library, 65 Scotland Road; Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at East Orange Public Library, 21 S. Arlington Ave.; Saturday, Feb. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St.; Saturday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at West Orange Public Library, 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave.; and Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Orange Public Library, 348 Main St.