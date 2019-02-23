7th annual JLOSH ‘Kids For Kids’ on March 2

MILLBURN, NJ — Community groups are joining forces for the seventh year in Millburn this March for a children’s volunteering event to help youngsters in need. “Kids For Kids,” organized by the Junior League of the Oranges and Short Hills, brings together local groups and children for a morning of hands-on volunteering and fun at the George Bauer Community Center in Taylor Park, Millburn, on Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Contributing community groups include America’s Grow-A-Row, Caring Kids Millburn, Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary, Family Assistance Resource Center, Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges, Saint Barnabas Medical Center/RWJBarnabas Health, South Mountain YMCA and others.

The activities for children ages 6 to 12 include: filling bags with toiletries and essentials; creating no-sew blankets to give to children at Saint Barnabas Medical Center/RWJBarnabas Health; decorating birthday bags for children in foster care; participating in creating a “passport” based on completion of each volunteer activity; and having fun at the JLOSH photo booth while promoting volunteerism.

Children will have the opportunity to donate non-perishable goods, such as peanut butter, hearty soups or canned protein meals, along with travel-sized toiletries, such as deodorant.

Now through March 4, first- through fifth-graders may also enter the JLOSH Littlest Volunteer Contest. JLOSH hopes to inspire children to help others through the Littlest Volunteer Program. Children can submit their volunteer project idea with the Littlest Volunteer contest form by writing a short proposal on how they might help others if they had $100. Ideas may include a volunteer project, a charitable donation, etc. Creativity and a desire to help is all that is needed! For more information and to enter, visit www.JLOSH.org.

This event is best for children ages 6 to 12 accompanied by an adult. To take part in “Kids for Kids” or learn more, visit www.JLOSH.org or email jlosh1913@gmail.com.