Metro YMCA receives 4-star rating for 8th straight year

LIVINGSTON, NJ — For the eighth straight year, the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges received the top rating from the largest charity evaluator in the United States for its strong financial health and commitment to transparency and accountability.

“Only 4 percent of the charities we evaluate have received at least eight consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Metro YMCAs of the Oranges outperforms most other charities in America,” Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher wrote in a March 1 letter. “This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Metro YMCAs of the Oranges apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

The Metro YMCA serves an estimated 35,000 people through its seven branches: the East Orange YMCA, Fairview Lake YMCA Camps, South Mountain YMCA, Sussex County YMCA, Wayne YMCA, West Essex YMCA and Greater Bergen County YMCA.

“We are honored to again receive Charity Navigator’s highest distinction, knowing it assures our supporters that the Metro YMCA uses their donations judiciously to fulfill our mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” Metro YMCA President and CEO Richard K. Gorab said.

Charity Navigator evaluates the financial health, accountability and transparency of more than 8,000 organizations to help people decide which charities are worthy of their donations. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates to ensure unbiased evaluations, and it doesn’t charge the public to access its data.