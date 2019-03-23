‘Kids for Kids’ volunteer event in Millburn

MILLBURN, NJ — Community groups are joining forces for the seventh year in Millburn this March for a children’s volunteering event to help youngsters in need. “Kids For Kids,” organized by the Junior League of the Oranges and Short Hills, brings together local groups and children for a morning of hands-on volunteering and fun at the George Bauer Community Center in Taylor Park, Millburn, on Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Contributing community groups include Girl Scouts of America, Interfaith Hospitality Network of Essex County, Family Assistance Resource Center, Caring Kids Millburn and MEND.

The activities, geared for children ages 6 to 12, include: filling bags with toiletries and essentials; decorating birthday cards for children in foster care; creating no-sew blankets to give to children at Saint Barnabas Medical Center/RWJBarnabas Health; participating in creating a “passport” based on completion of each volunteer activity; and having fun at the JLOSH photo booth while promoting volunteerism.

In addition, children will have the opportunity to donate non-perishable goods, such as peanut butter or canned protein meals. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

To take part in “Kids for Kids” or learn more, visit www.JLOSH.org or email jlosh1913@gmail.com.