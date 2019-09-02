YMCA golf tournament marks 25 years of fundraising for children and families

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges will hold its annual golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 16, at the Montclair Golf Club, 25 Prospect Ave. in West Orange.

This year’s event is expected to be the largest in the tournament’s 25-year history, with more than 170 golfers signed up to play. The tournament raises money for the Y for All Fund, which helps children and families with extenuating circumstances access the Y’s programs and services.

Participants will enjoy a brunch before teeing off, with lunch and refreshments provided during the day. Evening festivities include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and a live and silent auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime trips, door prizes and more.

“We have planned a fun day that brings people throughout our communities together in support of the YMCA’s mission to give more children and families access to programs that promote healthy living, youth development and social responsibility,” said Richard Gorab, president and CEO of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges and Golf Tournament Committee member.

While opportunities to play golf are sold out, registrations for the tee signs, raffle tickets, dinner and auction are still being accepted. Limited sponsorships are also available.

The tournament is being presented by Eastman Companies, One Wall Management and Suburban Consulting Engineers Inc. This year’s honoree is Susan Ascher, who founded the golf tournament 25 years ago. Ascher has also chaired the Golf Tournament Committee since 1994, and she served on the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges board of directors from 1994 to 2016. A staunch supporter of many charitable causes in the community, she’s always had a passion for helping children and families. She wanted to combine that with her passion for golf.

The annual golf tournament has raised close to $2 million in its 25-year history to help families afford child care, summer camp and other YMCA programs they might not get to experience otherwise.

“This event is a great opportunity to give back to the community by helping underserved children and families,” Ascher said. “Over the last 25 years, the outing has experienced challenges — changes in the economic environment or natural weather conditions — but every year the staff, volunteers and golfers have stayed true, and we have had an amazing impact on the community. Most of all, it’s just always a wonderful time, great fun and a terrific cause.”

It is the YMCA’s goal this year to provide $1.8 million in direct financial assistance and an additional $1.5 million in community benefits to members at the Y’s seven branches: East Orange, Fairview Lake, Greater Bergen County, South Mountain, Sussex County, Wayne and West Essex.

“This outing has been the Metro Y’s largest one-day event, raising significant money each year and enabling us to positively impact and strengthen the communities we serve,” Co-chairman Stuart Vorcheimer said.

To register for the dinner and auction, or for information about sponsorship opportunities, visit metroymcas.org or contact Robin Schlager at 973-758-9622, ext. 130, or rschlager@metroymcas.org.