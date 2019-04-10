JFS of MetroWest to participate in Cooking Companion Program

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ is proud to be participating in Cooking Companions in collaboration with eight other JFS agencies in New Jersey. The program is supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and is a yearlong program serving seniors in Essex County.

The Cooking Companions program matches adult volunteers with a frail, homebound older adult to provide meal preparation and companionship during meal time once a month. Volunteers will make monthly visits to their assigned older adult at their home. They will purchase and deliver the food, help prepare, and share the meal with the older adult. JFS social workers will provide supervision and training.

For more information about volunteering for the Cooking Companions Program, contact Suzy Berman at 973-637-1747 or sberman@jfsmetrowest.org.