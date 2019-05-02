200 Club to honor Essex first responders

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 200 Club of Essex County, founded to assist the families of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty and the oldest such organization of its kind, will hold its 53rd anniversary Valor Awards luncheon on Thursday, May 9, at Nanina’s In The Park, located at 540 Mill St. in Belleville, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The event’s keynote speaker will be New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.

Established in 1966, The 200 Club of Essex County has raised nearly $2 million to support the spouses of fallen officers and to fund scholarships for their children through membership dues and the annual luncheon. The 200 Club, comprised of regional business and civic leaders, has spawned 18 similar organizations throughout New Jersey.

“This special organization is dedicated to the principle of caring for those who care for us,” 200 Club President Lori Hennon-Bell said. “Each year, our support from business and community leaders has dramatically increased.”

“The job of a police officer or firefighter is tougher today than ever before,” Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura, a member of The 200 Club’s board of trustees, said. “Law enforcement and firefighting are extremely hazardous professions, which are performed at tremendous personal risk. The work of The 200 Club of Essex County is greatly appreciated by the entire public safety community and their families.”

According to Hennon-Bell, 10 local law enforcement officers and 10 local firefighters will be recognized for bravery, dedication to duty, courageous vigilance and selflessness with individual Valor Awards and Meritorious Service Awards during the luncheon.

Nominations for The 200 Club’s Valor Award are made by the chiefs of Essex County’s municipal fire and police departments and the commanding officers of federal, state and regional public safety agencies. Valor Award recipients are selected by The 200 Club’s Executive Committee. This year’s individual Valor Award recipients are: Irvington police Detective Bilal Johnson, Detective Tehran Young and Officer Paul Noel for the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who had threatened to fire his weapon at the officers; Newark police Officers Dexter Bright and William Essien, who disrupted an armed robbery in progress and arrested the suspect and his accomplice; Maplewood Police Sgt. James DeFazio and Patrolman Robert Smith, who entered a raging residential fire several times to rescue a blind adult male and an unconscious elderly female; Essex County Sheriff’s Detectives Abdullah Holmes and Ricardo Rickards, and Newark Detective Emanuel Pereira for the arrest of a male suspect who was armed with multiple weapons; Orange Fire Captain Adonis Hannah and Firefighters James Antoine and Kyree Silas for rescuing a male victim hanging from a third-floor window ledge during a residential fire and another male victim trapped on the roof; Irvington Fire Capt. Fernando DeLima and Lt. Carmine Martignetti, who rescued two members of their department who became disoriented when they ran out of breathable air and suffered from intensive heat and heavy smoke conditions during a residential fire; Newark Firefighter Valter Pires, who rescued a severely distressed male who jumped from the Jackson Street Bridge and into the Passaic River; Newark Firefighters Clarence Sims and Moises DeJesus who rescued a large, unconscious, elderly woman from a third-floor residential fire; and Newark Fire Capt. John Trainello and Firefighter Reynard Gasavage III, who rescued male and female victims and two kittens from a residential fire.

Individual tickets for the Valor Awards luncheon can be purchased by calling 973-694-4982.