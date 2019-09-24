JLOSH donates school supplies for the 2019-20 academic year

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Junior League of the Oranges & Short Hills helped make the first day of school for many students a lot easier. Partnering with Jersey Cares, a statewide nonprofit organization that promotes volunteerism and civic engagement, and the Orange Public School District, JLOSH supported many students within its service area by donating backpacks and school supplies.

More than 50 complete backpacks filled with school supplies consisting of folders, notebooks, rulers, pens, pencils and other essential items were donated to Jersey Cares for distribution to community partners within the JLOSH service area, including the townships of East Orange, Orange and West Orange. The backpacks, along with their contents, amounted to 1,950 individual school supply items.

“The Jersey Cares School Supply Drive would not be the success it is today without the generosity of community partners like the Junior League of the Oranges & Short Hills,” Jersey Cares services events manager Meagan Mulligan said. “Our collection drives rely on donors to fulfill the requests of schools, shelters and community programs across the state. Our sincerest thanks goes out to the Junior League of the Oranges & Short Hills on behalf of Jersey Cares and the 3,651 students who have benefited from your kindness during this year’s drive.”

JLOSH also supported the Orange Public School District by donating more than 50 “goodie bags” for many of the district’s younger students, consisting of crayons, gluesticks, pencil sharpeners and tissue packets. Other school supplies such as notebooks, folders, rulers, pencils and pens were donated to the district for distribution to students on the first day of school. JLOSH’s donation to the Orange Public School District amounted to 1,572 individual school supply items.

“The support we receive from strong community partners like the Junior League of the Oranges & Short Hills makes a big difference in our ability to provide a positive school climate for students,” Orange School District’s community engagement officer, Barry Devone, said. “On behalf of Orange Township Public Schools, please accept our heartfelt thanks for the donation of age-appropriate school supplies. Your caring spirit is greatly appreciated. The Junior League of the Oranges & Short Hills continues to be a great partner with the school district.”

The Junior League of the Oranges & Short Hills is a women-led volunteer organization that serves children and their families living in East Orange, Orange, West Orange, South Orange, Springfield, Maplewood, Millburn, Livingston and Short Hills. To learn more about JLOSH, visit www.jlosh.org.

“We believe that every child deserves to have basic and essential needs,” JLOSH President Isabelle Felix said. “School supplies are a critical component to any child’s development and educational experience and we are pleased that the league was able to support so many students within our service area at the start of this new academic school year.”