NAACP to host ‘Police Stops With Safety For All’ workshop

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Oranges and Maplewood Unit of the NAACP will host a workshop on community policing on Tuesday, Oct. 15, AT 7:30 p.m. in Room 1 at Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. The event, “Police Stops with Safety for All,” is intended to discuss effective behaviors and approaches to promote mutual understanding and sensitivity in urban nexus communities of color for fair and equal treatment in encounters with police officers.

The public is invited to attend this free workshop. A host of civic leaders and representatives from the law enforcement community plan to participate in the workshop conducted by retired NYPD Capt. Monty Littlejohn.

“This workshop is an opportunity for us to begin a constructive dialogue on policing with our community law enforcement partners who are sworn to ‘protect and serve.’ Our goal is to foster greater awareness, as well as, mutual respect and understanding, because at the end of the day we, the members of the community, and our police officers, all want to get home safely. I encourage everyone to attend this important workshop,” said Tom Puryear, president of the Oranges-Maplewood NAACP.

“Citizens of color in particular, should be able to traverse through our neighborhoods in an atmosphere of safety and comfort while driving, riding or walking. We need to develop effective approaches during encounters with law enforcement that reduces fear and the potential for tragic circumstances to occur,” Puryear continued.

For further information, contact 973-675-5325 or naacp.oranges.maplewood.1913.com, or visit www.naacp.oranges.maplewood.com.