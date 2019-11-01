JLOSH is accepting applications for Community Grants Program

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Junior League of the Oranges and Short Hills invites local nonprofit organizations to apply for a Community Grant for 2019-20. Grants range from $500 to $5,000. Grant recipients will be announced in the spring.

The grants will be awarded to qualifying 501(c)(3) organizations whose programs further JLOSH’s “Fill the Need” initiative. The initiative focuses on addressing basic needs of low-income, school-age children in JLOSH’s service area. JLOSH works with community organizations that are dedicated to closing the gap on food, school supply, essential clothing and basic hygiene needs. JLOSH’s service area includes East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, Orange, Short Hills, South Orange, Springfield and West Orange.

Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for a JLOSH Community Grant are invited to visit www.JLOSH.org to be directed to the online application starting Nov. 1. Completed grant applications must be submitted no later than Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 5 p.m. Questions regarding the grant application or selection process should be directed to Jessica Horan Payne at jloshgrants@gmail.com.