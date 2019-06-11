Learn to interact proactively with police

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Oranges and Maplewood unit of the NAACP will host a presentation, complete with a question-and-answer session, on how the community and the police might learn how to interact with each other in a proactive manner. The presentation will be Tuesday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange; workshops will follow at 7:30 p.m. This event will be conducted by Monty Littlejohn, a retired New York City police captain.

“The residents in our communities need to transverse throughout our neighborhoods without fear. Our local communities need police officers who serve and protect the rights of all residents. Police officers have chosen a very stressful career and should have the expectation to return home safely each day,” a release from the NAACP stated.

According to the release, “for too long there has been a perception that interactions between police officers and local residents can escalate into very dangerous and sometime deadly interactions.” The NAACP states that both parties need to know how to analyze the situation so that proactive community policing can occur. Although no one strategy works for all situations, awareness of the needs and responsibilities of all present greatly enhances that all parties arrive home safely.