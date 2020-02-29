Kids For Kids returns March 7

MILLBURN, NJ — The Junior League of the Oranges & Short Hills and many of its community nonprofit partners are joining forces to support an event that promotes volunteerism and teaches children the importance of giving back to our communities. Kids For Kids brings together local community groups and children for a morning of hands-on volunteering and fun at the George Bauer Community Center in Taylor Park in Millburn, on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participating community organizations include St. Barnabas Medical Center, Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges, Family Assistance Resource Center, Nassan’s Place, Isaiah House and the South Mountain YMCA.

Each of JLOSH’s participating community partners creates a tabletop activity that can be completed by attending children and their families. Each activity has a community benefit and supports the constituencies of each community partner. Activities will include: assembling bags with toiletries and personal care items; creating arts and craft bags for foster care youth; making no-sew blankets for pediatric patients at Saint Barnabas Medical Center; creating a “passport” based on completion of each volunteer activity; and having fun with a DJ and face painter while learning about community needs and the importance of volunteerism.

In addition, attending children and their families are encouraged to donate non-perishable goods, such as peanut butter or hearty soups, to be distributed by the Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges. The Kids For Kids event is best for children ages 6 to 12 years old accompanied by an adult. To participate and register, visit www.JLOSH.org or email jlosh1913@gmail.com.