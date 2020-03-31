O-WO UNICO praises local high school athletes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Orange–West Orange Chapter of UNICO National recently held its 46th annual Sports Award Breakfast to honor the high school athletes who are unsung heroes from local schools in Orange and West Orange. Students honored are from West Orange High School, Orange High School, Golda Och Academy and Seton Hall Preparatory Academy.

More than 300 people attended the breakfast, which featured guest speaker Adam Graves, the former New York Ranger who was on two Stanley Cup winning teams.

The event raised $29,000 to support scholarships, cancer research, mental health charities and more. Chapter members do all the cooking and serving at the event.