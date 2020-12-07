East Orange man charged with murdering Jersey City woman

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, Dec. 5, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the East Orange Police Department Plainclothes Unit arrested an East Orange man in connection with the Dec. 4 shooting death of Aieshia McFadden in Jersey City, according to a Dec. 6 press release from Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Thaddues Williams, 37, of East Orange, was arrested at approximately 7:10 p.m. in the area of Carnegie Avenue of East Orange. He has been charged with first-degree murder; second-degree possession of a weapon, in this case a firearm, for an unlawful purpose; and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Williams was also charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual contact for allegedly touching the victim inappropriately.

Williams was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending his first appearance.

On Friday, Dec. 4, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City. Upon arrival, responding police officers found an unresponsive female with an apparent gunshot wound to her torso.

The victim, later identified as Aieshia McFadden, 36, of Jersey City, was transported by emergency medical services to Jersey City Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at approximately 9:10 p.m. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department with the investigation and arrest. She also credited the East Orange Police Department with assisting in the arrest.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip online at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept

confidential.

The above charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty.