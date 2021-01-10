PEEK Properties launches leasing at apartment complex in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — PEEK Properties is launching the leasing of its newest Class A apartment building at 475 William St., in the Brick Church section of East Orange. Striker Apartment Leasing of Clifton is the exclusive leasing agent.

Pre-leasing at the five-story midrise began Jan. 7, to be followed by an open house on Friday, Jan. 15. An on-premises leasing agent from Striker will be available to schedule tours as well as accept applications.

Located at the corner of William Street and Ashland Avenue, the 39-unit 475 William St. consists of a mix of one-bedroom/one-bath and two-bedroom/two-bath layouts, ranging from 655 square feet to 1,020 square feet. Features include a balance of modern and historic architectural elements with spacious open-concept floor plans and gypcrete subfloors to reduce noise.

“The completion of construction and lease launch at 475 William St. marks two very important milestones for PEEK Properties and the city of East Orange,” PEEK managing partner Emanuel Klein said. “Our mutually held vision to advance the revitalization of the city’s Central Business District through exceptional design and construction is another step closer to being realized.”

“This property has transformed what was once a vacant building into a premier residential landmark at a time when demand for apartment-rental, urban-living options in the suburbs is on the upswing,” PEEK managing partner Phillip Evanski said. “Even during the construction phase, 475 William St. garnered tremendous prospective tenant interest and we are pleased to open our doors and help tenants get settled in their new home.”