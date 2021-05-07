Newark man arrested for East Orange homicide

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Terrance Nelson, 35, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with the May 1 murder of Shakur Robinson, 34, also of Newark, who was fatally shot in a home on the 500 block of South Clinton Street in East Orange, according to a May 4 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Nelson has been charged with murder and illegal possession of a weapon. He was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation, which is being handled by the East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.