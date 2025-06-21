East All-Stars win Robeson Football Classic

EAST ORANGE, NJ — After two years of renovations and upgrades, the annual springtime Paul Robeson High School All-Star Football Classic returned to East Orange’s Paul Robeson Stadium on Tuesday night, June 10. For the past two years, the game was hosted at Belleville High School’s Muncipal Stadium.

The Robeson Classic features some of the best seniors from six counties in northern New Jersey. The 31st installment showcased the East All-Stars, consisting of players from Essex, Union and Hudson counties, and the West All-Stars, comprising players from Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. The West won the last six meetings in a highly-competitive series.

But the East All-Stars stopped that winning streak, as they prevailed, 13-3.

Headlining the East were three players from the Shabazz Bulldogs – the Group 2 state runner-ups: linebacker Shamar Myers, defensive back Samir Wilkens and running back Jalen Cline. Also on the squad this year were East Orange’s own big men, Stanley Petitdor and Isaiah Robinson-Ward leading the way on the offensive line. The West included Paterson Eastside’s athlete/defensive back Exavier Cuevas and fullback/defensive lineman Zorian Leslie, along with Pequannock offensive/defensive lineman Justin Gryszkin and Morris Catholic defensive lineman Reed Oliver holding things down up front. Most, if not all the players on both squads, were named to their respective all-group, all-area and all-state teams for this past season, with most receiving full rides to the schools of their choices on the Elite Prep, sprint, NAIA, JUCO, NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Series, Division 1 Football Championship Series and Division 2 and 3 levels.

The East’s coaching staff was led by Glen Ridge head coach Chris Strumolo, who took over a surging Glen Ridge program last season, taking them to a 5-5 record and a berth in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 playoffs. They would eventually lose to Butler in the sectional semifinal round, making it the Ridgers’ second consecutive year in advancing to the sectional semis. Strumolo said that he was very excited to get the opportunity to lead this year’s East All Stars. “I’m looking for everyone to have fun,” he said at their first practice. “It’s their last game as a high school students and they should enjoy it before going off to college.”

The West was led by Lakeland head coach Ryan McCarney, who led his Lancers to a NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoff berth this past season, where they lost in the quarterfinal round to perennial powerhouse Westwood. “We wanted to give our players the opportunity to play their game one last time and enjoy it,” said McCarney.

The West, led by Lakeland quarterback Colin Sabric, got the game started quickly after the coin toss and no kickoff, taking the ball on their 25-yard line. Passaic Tech RB Brandon Ramirez would quickly find running room up the West sideline, making it clear that the West had intentions of stretching its winning streak to seven games. But the East’s bend-but-don’t-break attitude was able to force a turnover on downs on its 23-yard line.

That’s when East QB, Verona’s Connor Demasi, called for the kitchen sink to be thrown out. Pitching the ball to West Orange RB I’yan Gainor-Blackmon, the play took on the look of a simple sweep play toward the East sideline. But Gainor-Blackmon had other ideas, spotting a wide open West Side WR Yasir Thomas for a 42-yard drop in the bucket. Cline carried the ball twice in the opening series to set up an acrobatic 32-yard aerial strike from Demasi to Newark East Side WR Ja’Keem Brown for the opening first quarter 6-0 score with 7:32 left. Brown beat his defender on the outside, making him overcompensate for the ball, as Brown dove for the ball and score.

The West came right back with a scoring drive of its own, going 75 yards in seven plays, before booting a 38-yard field goal to cut the score in half with 1:21 left in the first quarter.

Both teams traded punts to close out the first quarter and start the second quarter. The East defense, led by Snyder LB Bashir Shivers, turned out to be the force to be reckoned with. They kept Sabric from running for daylight. The East combined for eight sacks, three hurries, seven pass breakups, one interception and two forced fumbles on the night.

The East was pinned on its 15-yard line after the West punted. But the East found a way to march 85 yards, thanks to the help of Demasi, Cline, Gainor-Blackmon and Montclair WR Jayden Lee. Cline capped the eight-play drive with a 14-yard touchdown sprint with 1:04 left in the half. The West went three-and-out to end the first half.

During intermission, the Robeson Classic All-Star Committee inducted four new Hall-of-Fame honorees to the Essex County Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. They are late Anthony Bailey Sr., who coached at the former Essex Catholic, former Montclair assistant coach Jamie Bittner, Irvington assistant coach Darnel Mangan and Montclair Kimberley Academy head coach Anthony Rea.

The second half was an all-out defensive struggle, with the West defense, led by Mount Olive LB Lincoln Youtz, starting to adapt to the schemes the East was employing. With the help of Passaic Tech’s sack master and defensive lineman Alex Arrington, things got a little interesting. The West was able to sack both Demasi and Livingston QB Noah Ramos to bring their sack total to five on the night, while snaring a fumble and an interception. The highly competitive game was entertaining to the packed Robeson Stadium, as fans from both sides were very vocal at some of the spectacular plays during the game. In total, there were less than 10 penalties called and no injuries. The game would conclude with the East snapping the West’s six-game winning streak and taking a 22-9 lead in the series.

Cline’s 83 rushing yards on 11 carries and a touchdown were enough to garner the East’s Offensive Most Valuable Player honors, while Shivers took home the East’s Defensive MVP, after making an interception. For the West, Passaic Tech RB Jayden Santiago was its Offensive MVP, helping with clutch runs and receptions to keep multiple West drives alive. Mount Olive’s Youtz would take home the West Defensive MVP honors.

“I’m just happy to have this honor to be the head coach in this game,” said Strumolo. “I was able to select the best coaches and the best team for this event.” He went on to say the caliber of players all were tantamount to their playing careers at their high schools, when the selection process was set at the beginning of May. “It was an honor to be selected as the West head coach,” said McCrary, who had a couple players from his Lancers squad playing in the game. “We were looking to throw everything we had at them, including the student body, right until they made the adjustment to stop us.” Strumolo said he was so proud for his staff that made the quick in-game adjustments when they needed it.

“These seniors will have played their last high school game,” said the game announcer. “Let’s send them off the right way and thank them for their efforts, athleticism and leadership, on and off the field.

“We say good luck in your future endeavors and all remember these moments.”