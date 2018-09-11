County to hold 13th annual Senior Wellness Day

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The13th annual Essex County Senior Wellness Day, a free event for all county senior citizens, will be Tuesday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

The Essex County Senior Wellness Day is free and open to all seniors residing in Essex County. Health screenings, information about nutrition and exercise demonstrations will be available. Various Essex County agencies, including the Division of Senior Services, will have representatives on site to talk about available programs for which seniors are eligible. Also participating are area hospitals, senior day care facilities, local nursing homes and other social service providers.

Musical entertainment will be provided. All seniors will receive free refreshments and bagged produce. Admission to Turtle Back Zoo on the day of the event is free for seniors.

For transportation to the event, call 973-737-7200. For more information about Senior Wellness Day, call 973-621-4400.