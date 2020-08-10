Area Republican women to hold dinner celebrating women’s suffrage

FAIRFIELD, NJ — Essex County NJ Republican Women will hold a dinner and program to celebrate women’s suffrage on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at Calandra’s Mediterranean Grill on Route 46 in Fairfield.

August 2020 marks a century since the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution; as such, Essex County NJ Republican Women’s theme for this milestone year is “using our power wisely and well.” The featured program, presented via remote feed, is a historical “telling her story” event with historian and storyteller Carol Simon Levin.

To RSVP and purchase tickets for this event, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/10AST910Md6lfdlQLYwHWFFHpYG78iAhNavb6NvPtpSU/edit.