Glen Ridge warns of energy scams

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The borough of Glen Ridge has received reports about third-party electric providers calling to inform residents their current energy provider’s service period is ending and that residents should renew their energy purchase with the contacting company, according to a July 21 notice from the borough.

Energy Harbor, the borough’s Sustainable Energy Aggregation provider, is under contract through September 2022. Those residents who have opted out of the SEA program have their energy provided by PSE&G, unless contracting separately with another third party.

PSE&G, Energy Harbor and energy consultant Gabel Associates will not call residents about changing companies.

According to the borough, residents should ignore these calls, as their provider is not changing unless they proactively change their provider.