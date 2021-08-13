Apply to be a Glen Ridge crossing guard

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Police Department is currently accepting applications from residents who want to become crossing guards. Those interested in applying can pick up an application at the Glen Ridge Police Department, 3 Herman St.

The position of crossing guard is part-time seasonal employment. Candidates for this position are asked to meet certain physical and medical requirements, and complete training once appointed. The police department will provide crossing guards with paid training and equipment. This is a perfect job for a retired person, or anyone wishing to earn some extra income without working a full day. Additional work at town events may be available.

Most posts require two to three hours per day; hours are subject to adjustment on early dismissal days. Applicants must be a citizen and resident of this state, sound in body and of good health. Applicants must not have a conviction for any criminal offense. There are no formal education or experience requirements for this job, but all candidates must be able to understand English and speak English well enough to be understood.

Once appointed, candidates must complete two hours of classroom instruction and 20 hours of field training under the supervision of an experienced crossing guard.