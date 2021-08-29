Glen Ridge Library to use CARES Act grant to expand technology access

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Public Library announced Aug. 27 that it is a recipient of the CARES Act Mini-Grants for Public Libraries. The library was awarded $7,500, which will be used to expand access to technology to the community. The library’s Tech on the Go project will include a solar-powered electric technology book bike that will be used by library staff to provide on-the-go access to technology in the community. The Technology Book Bike will be used as a mobile computer lab in addition to a mobile library.

The bike will be equipped with public Wi-Fi access, as well as Chromebooks and hotspots for use both with the mobile computer lab and to borrow for use at home. Computer-training classes will be available at the locations where the bike travels.

According to GRPL Director Jennifer Breuer, by using the technology bike, the library can reach in a hyperlocal manner people who otherwise may not have access to technology. The project’s goal is to provide onsite assistance for job searching, English language learning, citizenship resources and crafting resumes; information about social services and community programs; and access to digital resources and databases, such as Job and Career Accelerator on jerseyclicks.org. Library staff will also have the ability to issue library cards and check out material with the services provided with the bike.

The library plans to team up with local organizations serving seniors, people experiencing homelessness, and groups needing access to computers and training.

“We will be reaching out to various groups and organizations in Glen Ridge, Montclair and Bloomfield to let them know of this service and to set up a schedule,” Breuer said.

This project is supported with funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the New Jersey State Library.