Clarus Glen Ridge is now open for leasing

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Leasing is now underway at Clarus Glen Ridge, the collection of 110 modern rental residences on the border of Glen Ridge and Montclair, developer JMF Properties announced recently.

As only the second community to carry the “Clarus” brand name created by JMF Properties founder and principal Joe Forgione, Clarus Glen Ridge offers its residents a lifestyle that emphasizes luxury, comfort, convenience, health and well-being, according to a press release.

Clarus Glen Ridge opens with nearly 50 percent of the residences already leased during a special early leasing period. For leasing information, visit www.ClarusGlenRidge.com or call 973-354-5555.

“Clarus Glen Ridge builds on the tremendous popularity of our first Clarus community, Clarus Maplewood, but on a grander scale with more amenities and luxuries,” Forgione said. “We designed this community to offer residents a complete lifestyle package, and the opportunity to take advantage of everything Glen Ridge and Montclair offers. The result is a product that brings a new housing type to the area and sets a new standard for luxury living, one that we are thrilled to showcase to prospective renters now that the community is officially open.”