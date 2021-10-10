Women’s Club of Glen Ridge holds luncheon to celebrate henna art

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge kicked off its fall programming lineup and entertained more than 40 members and guests with a casual and engaging luncheon celebrating the intricate art of henna. The club’s art department hosted the event in the historic clubhouse’s Williamsburg Ballroom.

In addition to a delectable lunch featuring Indian cuisine, members enjoyed an informative and engaging presentation on henna design, also known as “mehndi,” from professional artist Nisha Sharma of Mehndisha Henna Art in Edison. During the presentation, attendees learned and saw examples of how the plant-based dye is used for temporary body art, coloring hair, skin and fingernails, as well as fabrics such as leather, wool and silk. To learn more about Sharma and her business, visit http://mehndisha.com/.

In the coming months, the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge plans to host more in-person events for its members and is currently accepting new members. On Oct. 23, the club will welcome guests for an intimate “Corks, No Forks” social event with live jazz music. Additionally, on Nov. 9, the club’s international department will host a talkback with a representative from the United Nations on Afghanistan, including its history, its relationship with the United States and what may be in store for the country in the long-term. Visit www.womensclubglenridge.com for more information.

Photos Courtesy of Women’s Club of Glen Ridge