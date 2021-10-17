Meet the 2021 Glen Ridge candidates

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Civic Conference Committee will host a virtual “Meet the Candidates Night” on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Glen Ridge residents are encouraged to come and learn about the candidates on the ballot before Election Day, Nov. 21. There are two candidates running unopposed for the Glen Ridge Borough Council and three candidates running unopposed for the Glen Ridge Board of Education. To attend the event, visit https://tinyurl.com/frp5sfyc.

Another opportunity to meet candidates will be “Coffee with the Candidates” on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Glen Ridge Train Station.

For additional information about the CCC and the candidates, visit glenridgeccc.wordpress.com.