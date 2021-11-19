Glen Ridge Public Library awarded $3,788 grant

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Public Library has received a grant of $3,788 from the “New Jersey Libraries: Ready for Anything Mini-Grant” program. This grant was created to support libraries as they support their communities in times of crisis and emergency. Through a competitive application process, the GRPL was among 12 libraries in the state selected for funding.

With the funds, the library will build upon its Library of Things and expand the offerings to include the Home Emergency Lending Program and provide emergency equipment to residents in their time of need. This will include: nine rechargeable power banks that can power many devices and appliances, including a mini fridge, cooling fan, air pump, lamps and TV; five cell phone portable solar power banks; seven rechargeable lanterns with power bank; three utility blowers with built-in outlets; and three dehumidifiers.

“With recent severe storms and frequent power outages, we recognized that we could respond to our community’s needs in times of emergency,” GRPL Director Jennifer Breuer said. “After Ida, we took note of many people heading to the local Facebook page to ask to borrow items from their neighbors to help get through the aftermath of the storm. This was where this idea came from.”

Residents wishing to borrow any of these items may do so through the Library of Things reservation software accessible through the library’s website at https://glenridgelibrary.org or by contacting the library.

Funding for this initiative is provided by LibraryLinkNJ, The New Jersey Library Cooperative, whose services are funded by the New Jersey State Library, which is responsible for the coordination, promotion and funding of the New Jersey Library Network. Funding was made possible by a donation from EBSCO Information Services.