Holiday events with the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Join the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge this December for the return of two spectacular holiday events:

Experience the club’s Winter Wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at 219 Ridgewood Ave. in Glen Ridge. Breakfast will be served along with fun crafts for the children, face painting, a bouncy house and more. While Santa will be in attendance, all time slots for photos with Santa have already been filled. Visit www.womensclubglenridge.com to purchase tickets.

Attend the “Deck Your Halls” Holiday Greens Workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at 219 Ridgewood Ave. in Glen Ridge. At this popular annual event, attendees will be guided in arranging one centerpiece of fresh winter greens and other accessories to take home. Attendees should be prepared with a container, one pair of hand shears/pruners and creativity. Space is limited this year to allow for appropriate social distancing, so sign up early at www.womensclubglenridge.com or 973-748-5459. Attendance is charged.

Masks are required for all events.