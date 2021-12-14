County and Glen Ridge partner to plant 50 trees

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. joined with Glen Ridge officials on Tuesday, Dec. 7, to announce a partnership to plant 50 trees along streets in the borough. The Essex County Department of Public Works purchased the trees, the Glen Ridge Shade Tree Commission selected the tree species and the location of the plantings, and Glen Ridge planted the trees.

Pictured from left in the group photo are Essex County tree supervisor Mike Droz, Councilwoman Debbie Mans, Shade Tree Commission Chairperson Elizabeth Baker, Essex County Public Works Director and county engineer Sanjeev Varghese, DiVincenzo, Joe Velardi from the Essex County Public Works Department, Councilwoman Ann Marie Morrow, Councilman Peter Hughes, Deputy Borough Administer Erik DeLine, assistant county engineer Rasheed Yusuf, Shade Tree Commissioner Robert Baum, Councilman David Lefkovits and Shade Tree Commissioner Tina Seaboard.

Photos Courtesy of Essex County