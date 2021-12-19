Support the Glen Ridge Community Fund this season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge residents are being asked to help care for their neighbors by donating to the Glen Ridge Community Fund. The consequences of the continuing pandemic have shown that appearances of prosperity can be deceiving. Many residents faced financial difficulties and many families dealt with food insecurity. Since 1953, the GRCF has been working to help provide resources, funding services to residents in need.

The GRCF’s mission is to raise funds to assist Glen Ridge residents seeking help from accredited local social service organizations. The GRCF supports many agencies, including The Human Needs Food Pantry; Neighbor to Neighbor, which provides direct financial and other assistance; COPE, which assists individuals with mental health and addiction issues; Chrill Care, which provides meals for the homebound; the local YMCA; and the Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad. Once again, the GRCF is providing funds to offset the cost of the weekly grocery jitney service for resident seniors.

Donations in any amount to the GRCF, a tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization, are fully tax-deductible and employer-matchable. To donate to the fund, visit https://tinyurl.com/3tn6tnbt. Checks can be sent via mail to Glen Ridge Community Fund, PO Box 27, Glen Ridge NJ 07028. For more information, visit http://www.grcf.org/.