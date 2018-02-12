Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team enjoys good ECT run

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Montclair in the preliminary third round before losing to second-seeded and defending champion Newark Tech in the first round of the Essex County Tournament to move to a 12-9 record.

Claire McMahon had a strong game with 27 points and 20 rebounds to power the 15th-seeded Ridgers to a 42-26 home win over 18th-seeded Montclair on Feb. 8. Jenny Lisovicz scored eight points; Michaila Dowd had five points and eight rebounds; Sarah Cullinan had two points and five rebounds; Lindsay Jaiyesimi had two points and four boards and Margo Peterson had two points.

GRHS fell at Newark Tech on Feb. 10 in the first round. The loss ended the Ridgers’ six-game winning streak.

In earlier action, Dowd had nine points, six rebounds and four steals and Lisovicz had nine points and four steals in the 37-24 home win over Livingston on Feb. 6. McMahon had seven points and nine rebounds and Haileigh Pine posted five points and seven boards. Cullinan chipped in four points, six steals, three assists and three rebounds and Jaiyesimi had two points and rebounds.

Glen Ridge is the No. 10 seed in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2,Group 1 state tournament and will visit seventh-seeded Weehawken in the first round on Feb. 26.