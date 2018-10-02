Glen Ridge HS girls’ soccer head coach Oscar Viteri earns 300th career win

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity soccer team defeated Cedar Grove, 4-0, Oct. 1, in Cedar Grove, giving head coach Oscar Viteri his 300th career victory.

Ania Prussak had two goals and one assist, and Sydney Mansfield and Caroline Weinstein each had a goal. Olivia Hoover had two assists. GRHS had three goalies who shared in the shutout. Isabelle Deubner made three saves and Olivia Carbonell and Mary Ann O’Gorman each had a save. GRHS improved to 3-6.

In earlier action, the Ridgers lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy, 2-1, in overtime on Sept. 28 in Montclair. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Ridgers tied it on a goal by Prussak off an assist from Mansfield.

Viteri has been the head coach at GRHS since 2001. This is 23rd season overall. He has led the Ridgers to three NJSIAA Group 1 titles (2001, 2012, co-champs 2013). Under Viteri, GRHS has been NJSIAA Group 1 runner-up four times and won eight North Jersey Section 2, 1, Group 1 state tournament titles.

Upcoming games

Oct. 4, vs. Livingston, 4 p.m.

Oct. 9, at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11, vs. Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13, Essex County Tournament, preliminary round, tba, 10 a.m.

Oct. 16, ECT prelims, tba, 4 p.m.

Oct. 18, ECT first round, tba, 4 p.m.