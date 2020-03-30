GR residents pick up their chalk to build community

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — When Shari Dreier was taking a stroll through her home of Glen Ridge, she saw a beautiful message written in chalk to uplift people during this uncertain time. After taking a photograph and posting it to social media, Dreier was overwhelmed with the response she received, with other Glen Ridge residents sending her pictures of similar messages they had seen in their walks.

Dreier was also contacted by Ridgewood Avenue School fourth-grade teacher Eileen Ippolito, who told her that the piece of art Dreier initially posted had been created by Ridgewood Avenue School fourth-grader Aubrey Goldstein. Ippolito had come across Aubrey making her masterpiece earlier in the day.

Not all the chalk drawings were created by children. Resident Beth Low also took to the task, saying she “just wanted to cheer people up, and somehow still had sidewalk chalk in my garage!”

Photos Courtesy of Shari Dreier, Mark McKinney artsology, Patrick Preblick, Eileen Ippolito and Beth Low