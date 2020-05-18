Glen Ridge lacrosse players commit

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — It has been heartbreaking for the high school seniors not to finish out their final season and the Glen Ridge girls lacrosse team was the preseason pick for Essex County Champ and predicted to be top contender for Group 1 State championship. The boys were predicted to have an excellent season as well, returning to the Group 1 State championship. Nevertheless, several players are now looking forward to playing lacrosse next year in college.

Committing to Division I schools are, pictured, front row, from left, Madison Gray to Rutgers, Gretchen Gilmore to Penn State and Sarah Looney to Stanford; and, back row, from left, Patrick Bronander and Jackson Crutchfield, both to St. Joseph’s University.

Additionally, committing to Division III schools are Campbell Moriarity to Amherst, Marshall Swett to Lynchburg, Ryan Monohan to York College, Ren DeBartolomeis to Connecticut College, Ben Bronstein to Haverford, Grant Conti to Wesleyen and Brendan Easter to Middlebury.