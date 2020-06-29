Borough begins road paving program

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On or about Monday, June 29, the first part of the borough’s 2020 road paving program was set to begin, to continue through July. The following roads are scheduled to be milled and repaved: Clark Street, Appleton Place, Appleton Road, Winsor Place, Chestnut Hill Place, Cross Street, Cross Place, Glen Park Road, Victor Avenue, Willow Street and Astor Place.

DLS Contracting Inc. will perform the installation of granite block curb and concrete sidewalk/driveway apron, and roadway reconstruction.

Notifications for temporary “no street parking” will be provided to facilitate paving and other various work. The borough will do its best to allow for roadway access and access to individual driveways with minor interruptions.

Residents are being asked to remove vehicles from their driveway by 7 a.m. each morning, if they need to leave during the day, to facilitate the progress of this project and limit interruptions during construction. Residents may drive on the street and into their driveways at the end of the day when work has completed, and may park their vehicle on side streets during construction. To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the borough asks all residents to refrain from any communications with the employees of the construction company.

Direct any questions regarding this project to Donato Salvatoriello at 973-661-4188.