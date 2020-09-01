Three dead in motor vehicle crash

NEWARK, NJ — There was a three-car motor vehicle collision in Newark that resulted in the deaths of three people and serious injuries to five others, according to an Aug. 31 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Sunday, Aug. 30, at approximately 7 p.m., three cars were involved in a crash at Broad Street and Central Avenue in Newark. The preliminary investigation indicates that a Honda traveling southbound on Broad Street hit a Mazda, traveling north, causing it to hit a Toyota.

Elba Galarza, 77, of Glen Ridge, a passenger in the Honda, sustained fatal injuries.

Clarise Pizcha, a rear-seat passenger in the Mazda, was also killed; she was 11 years old.

On Aug. 30, Galarza was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hospital and Pizcha was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m. at University Hospital.

A third victim, Rosa Lojalema, 35, the driver of the Mazda, was pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 31.

Five other people sustained injuries. Two were in the Honda and three of the injured were in the Mazda. The driver and two passengers in the Toyota did not sustain any injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time no charges have been filed against anyone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.