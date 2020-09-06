GR Library cardholders gain access to online tutors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Members of the Glen Ridge Library now have access to Tutor.com, which provides on-demand tutoring, homework help, test preparation and writing assistance for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, college students, and adults in more than 60 subjects, including math, science, English, writing, social studies, Spanish, computer literacy, AP courses and more. Students get help with their own specific questions or assignments — right when they need it. Tutor.com’s highly vetted expert tutors will never simply provide homework answers to students, but instead guide them to find the answers on their own. Tutors can also help with concept review, writing assignments, test prep and more. For the college-bound, Tutor.com also offers drop-off reviews, practice quizzes, video lessons and The Princeton Review SAT/ACT Essentials for self-study.

The Adult Learning and Career Center connects lifelong learners with expert tutors and career coaches in an easy-to-use, anonymous online classroom. Get one-to-one tutoring or job search assistance in more than 60 subjects, including GED preparation. The service also offers drop-off reviews, practice quizzes, video lessons, and The Princeton Review GMAT, GRE, LSAT and MCAT Practice Tests for self-study.

Live tutors are available from 2 to 9 p.m. seven days per week. No appointment is necessary. All students need is their Glen Ridge Library card to get started. To sign up for a library card, visit www.bccls.org/digitalcards.php. To begin receiving tutoring, visit tutor.com/glenridge. This service is sponsored by the Friends of the Glen Ridge Library.