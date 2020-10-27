Glen Ridge Rec presents virtual Halloween parade

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Join in a communitywide celebration of Halloween! Send photos of your home decorations, jack-o-lanterns, children in costume, pets in costume, anything Halloween related. All appropriate photos submitted will be part of a slideshow posted on borough social media.

Send photos to rec@glenridgenj.org. Include names of pictured individuals and decor creators, as well as the street you live on. The Glen Ridge Recreation Department will accept photos through Saturday, Oct. 31, and the presentation will be posted Sunday, Nov. 1.

If you post your sign on social media, please include “#ridgershalloween” to be included in the borough’s virtual Halloween parade.