NYT bestselling author to present author talk

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Literature Department of the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge announces that bestselling author Fiona Davis will join the November monthly meeting. Members and nonmembers are invited to attend her author talk presentation; advance registration is required. Davis will discuss her latest New York Times bestselling novel, “The Lions of Fifth Avenue.” She will also share some insight into her writing process, as well as stories about researching classic New York City buildings as part of her process.

The author talk will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. This event will be presented via Zoom. Register by 1 p.m. on Nov. 9 online at https://www.womensclubglenridge.com/events-1/november-monthly-meeting or by calling the club office at 973-748-5459. Admission is charged. Zoom details will be sent to registered participants prior to the meeting date.

Local independent bookstore Watchung Booksellers is partnering with the Women’s Club for this event. They will have signed copies of the book available for purchase, and a portion of each book purchase will be donated to the Women’s Club. Be sure to mention the Women’s Club when purchasing the book from Watchung Booksellers.