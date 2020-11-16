Orange and grapefruit sale for GRHS music programs

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School Music Programs Annual Orange and Grapefruit Sale is currently underway. The sale is being held solely online this year and organizers will deliver ordered fruit to your door, contactless, on the weekends of Dec. 12 and 13, 2020, and March 6 and 7, 2021.

To buy or donate online, go to GRMPA.org and click on CITRUS SALE to place your order. The deadline for ordering fruit for December delivery is Wednesday, Nov. 25. Those buying should consider doubling their generosity by donating a bag of fruit to Toni’s Kitchen or the Human Needs Food Pantry.

To send fresh fruit as a gift to someone anywhere in the country, visit www.FreshFruitOrder.org/GRMPAFruitSale.

For more information, send an email to Vince Kozlowski at GRMPAfruit@gmail.com. All proceeds support Glen Ridge High School’s award-winning music programs.