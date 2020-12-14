Enjoy the Glen Ridge Magical Wintry Tour

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The borough of Glen Ridge is looking to spread some holiday cheer in town by putting together an online official map of decorated homes. The borough would like to include all decorated houses in Glen Ridge on the online holiday map. This event is meant to be inclusive and is open to all faiths and denominations.

To feature your house on the map, fill out the form at http://tiny.cc/grtour. The deadline to submit your house for the map is Wednesday, Dec. 16.

On Dec. 18, the map will be posted online, to be printed at home or for viewing on a mobile device on the Glen Ridge Public Library’s website at glenridgelibrary.org. The map will show the locations for a self-guided family adventure.