GRPD seeks public comments for accreditation process

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Police Department will be evaluated for accreditation on Monday, Jan. 11, when a team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will review policies, procedures, management, operations and support services. Members of the public and employees will be able to comment by phone or email.

“Verification by the team that the Glen Ridge Police Department meets the commission’s ‘best practice’ standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Glen Ridge Police Chief Sheila Byron-Lagattuta said in a press release on Dec. 31.

According to the release, the GRPD must comply with NJSACOP standards to be accredited. Byron-Lagattuta said being accredited results in greater accountability in the department, reduced risk and liability, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the department’s ability to operate efficiently.

The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police through its New Jersey Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission is the legitimate authority and accreditation agency in the state of New Jersey.

“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and inspect offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed,” NJSACOP Accreditation Program Director Harry Delgado said in the press release. “Once the commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”

When a department is accredited, the designation lasts for three years. During that period, the department must submit annual reports to prove its continued compliance.

Email comments can be submitted to GRPD Capt. Sean Quinn at spquinn@glenridgenj.org. Residents can make comments by phone on Jan. 11 between 10 and 11 a.m. by calling 201-306-7554. Phone comments are limited to five minutes.

Email comments can also be submitted to Delgado at hdelgado@njsacop.org.